Buffalo’s ‘Headshot King’ captured free maternity photos Sunday in honor of Women’s History Month

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo’s “Headshot king” partnered with the group Our Mommie Village to hold a free maternity shoot Sunday for some local women.

Two expecting mothers, and four new moms were able to get their photos professionally taken free of charge.

Yves Richard Blanc is “Buffalo’s Headshot King” and snapped one-of-a-kind portraits in an effort to celebrate Women’s History Month.

“A photo adds value to somebody’s life. It tells a story, it makes people feel better about themselves. So for me if I can support them in that matter it will make them better mothers, the babies will be terrific about it, it’s a great story.” Yves-Richard Blanc, “Buffalo’s Headshot King”

Our Mommie Village is a full-service doula, lactation and postpartum support community designed intentionally to help support black mothers and mothers of color.