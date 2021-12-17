Airport Plaza Jewelers donates to Patricia Allen Fund for Christmas

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Airport Plaza Jewelers gave back, to the kids at Oishei Children’s Hospital, Friday.
You probably know the business from their wacky commercials. The store donated 17 percent of its sales Friday to the Patricia Allen Fund. Owner Don Hoffman told News 4 he’s hoped to raise thousands of dollars.
“We just thought it’s a nice way to say Merry Christmas,” Hoffman said. “It’s something we wanted to get behind. We saw all the people in Buffalo get behind the Patricia Allen Fund and we thought, ‘Maybe its our turn’ this Christmas.”
Airport Plaza Jewelers also donated 17 percent of their sales on Nov. 17, which came out to $1,700.
