Bars and restaurants across WNY prepare for New Year’s Eve celebrations

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Terrace hasn’t thrown a New Year’s Eve celebration in two years, so the restaurant’s co-owner says they’re looking forward to welcoming the new year like they’re used to again.

This year’s celebration will be slightly scaled back in terms of how many people can attend. The restaurant normally throws a New Year’s Eve party for more than 400 people, but this year they’re cutting that attendance in half. The restaurant is also requiring its guests to show proof of vaccination.

Co-owner Jason Davidson says the vaccine requirement is something their guests have mentioned they wanted, and that given the size of the event and having live music, it’s better that way.

“It feels good, we’ve done it every year for a while now,” said Davidson. “It’s been different that we haven’t been able to do it. It’s nice to see things kind of go back to normal a little bit with some precautions, this is a vaccine-only event for our customers, which is mostly what our guests have been asking for.”

News 4 also caught up with the folks at The Irishman in Williamsville. They’re also throwing a New Year’s Eve celebration. The manager said it’s smaller than what they’re used to throwing on the holiday, but that they’re glad they’re able to host some type of celebration again.

Spots are filling up at both The Irishman and The Terrace. Owners recommend if you’re looking for a place to ring in the new year, now is the time to make those reservations.