Buffalo celebrates Kwanzaa with flag raising and festivities

by: News 4 Staff

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Sunday marked the first day of Kwanzaa and City Hall is honoring the celebration by flying the Kwanzaa flag all week.

Kwanzaa ends on Jan. 1 and is a celebration of community, family and culture. There are virtual and in-person events taking place this week, including Karamu, a feast that happens on the sixth day of Kwanzaa.

For the full list of events, see the release here.

