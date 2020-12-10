Buffalo City Hall lights holiday tree

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in downtown Buffalo.

Mayor Byron Brown lit the City Hall holiday tree tonight.

He’s dedicating this tree lighting to all the essential workers who have risked their lives during the pandemic.

“The doctors, the nurses, the police officers, the firefighters, the public works employees, the ambulance drivers, the grocery workers, the transportation workers at the NFTA, so this tree is dedicated to all the essential workers.” Byron Brown, Mayor, City of Buffalo

The tree is lit with 900 energy-saving lightbulbs, along with a star which has an extra 300-bulbs.