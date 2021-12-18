Buffalo Dream Center distributes food, clothing and toys to families in need

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Rev. Eric Johns of the Buffalo Dream Center hosted a food, toy and clothing distribution for families in need Saturday morning.

This year’s Boxes of Love campaign hosted one of its largest toy and clothing distributions at the center from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a large food distribution after.

Boxes of Love, a yearly Christmas campaign with a goal of giving food to 3,000 families and toys to thousands of children, has already helped so many people since the beginning of December. Pastor Johns brought attention to this campaign while living on the streets of Buffalo with the homeless for a week this past November, the 23rd year he’s done so, and his mobile food pantry has fed thousands of families during the pandemic.

“We have been able to help thousands of people this year,” said Pastor Johns. “We are continuing next week as we plan on helping more families. We will also be providing food to the homeless.”

Those desiring to help support or volunteer for the Buffalo Dream Center can do so by clicking this link or calling (716) 854-1001. Those in need of toys and food can also visit the website to register their families.