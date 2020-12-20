Do you know the most popular Christmas songs around the USA? Find out here

(WIVB)– Do you know what the most popular Christmas song in New York State is? Verizon released a list of beloved songs by state getting people in the holiday spirit.

How’d they do it? Verizon says they looked at 23 Christmas songs getting the most traction on iHeartRadio and Spotify streaming services.

With that information in hand they “analyzed each song’s Google search volume by state.”

Verizon’s findings below:

AlabamaLet It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!
AlaskaHappy Xmas (War is Over)
ArizonaFeliz Navidad
ArkansasJingle Bells
CaliforniaFeliz Navidad
ColoradoJingle Bells
ConnecticutAll I Want for Christmas is You
DelawareSleigh Ride
FloridaFeliz Navidad
GeorgiaLet It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!
HawaiiHave Yourself a Merry Little Christmas
IdahoThe Christmas Song
IllinoisSanta Baby
IndianaJingle Bells
IowaHolly Jolly Christmas
KansasJingle Bells
KentuckyJingle Bells
LouisianaSanta Claus Is Comin’ To Town
MaineWhite Christmas
MarylandFeliz Navidad
MassachusettsJingle Bells
MichiganSilver Bells
MinnesotaJingle Bells
MississippiMary, Did You Know?
MissouriLet It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!
MontanaWinter Wonderland
NebraskaJingle Bells
NevadaJingle Bell Rock
New HampshireFrosty the Snowman
New JerseyIt’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year
New MexicoFeliz Navidad
New YorkIt’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year
North CarolinaLet It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!
North DakotaJingle Bells
OhioJingle Bells
OklahomaJingle Bells
OregonLast Christmas
PennsylvaniaJingle Bells
Rhode IslandAll I Want for Christmas is You
South CarolinaJingle Bells
South DakotaRockin’ Around the Christmas Tree
TennesseeJingle Bells
TexasFeliz Navidad
UtahIt’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas
VermontRudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
VirginiaSleigh Ride
WashingtonLast Christmas
West VirginiaBlue Christmas
WisconsinJingle Bells
WyomingJingle Bells

