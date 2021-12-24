Doug Flutie dives from helicopter to kick off Cocoa Beach’s “Surfing Santas”

COCOA BEACH, Fla. (WIVB) — A unique holiday tradition is back at Cocoa Beach in Florida this year, and one of the stars was former Buffalo Bills quarterback Doug Flutie. He took to the skies for his entrance to this year’s “Surfing Santas.”

Christmas Eve makes for a perfect day for one of the most unique holiday traditions. Surfing Santas returned to Cocoa Beach in full force this year after scaling back in 2020; organizers say it was bigger than ever.

Santa was on land, in the sea and even in the air. The Christmas Eve spectacle took over once again as thousands flocked to the beach.

But of course, the main draw is the Santas. One Santa dove from a helicopter overhead — former Bills quarterback Doug Flutie, who took a big plunge to kick things off.

“It’s just a fun thing to do Christmas Eve morning,” Flutie said. You know, it’s proving we are in Florida. We’re not in the Great White North or at the Northeast, and we’re all out having fun in the ocean.”