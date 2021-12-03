BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Hertel Avenue kicked off the Christmas season tonight with its annual tree lighting ceremony.
The 35-foot Christmas tree will stay lit throughout the holiday season. Small businesses on Hertel will also be staying open later. Shop owners say they’re hoping people will come out and support them by shopping local.
“This couldn’t be possible without the Hertel Business Association, who is an all-volunteer organization that does such an outstanding job,” said council member Joel Feroleto.
Food donations will also be accepted in a barrel near the tree, a collaboration with Feedmore of Western New York.
New on WIVB.com
- Hertel Avenue shines with annual tree lighting ceremony
- SUNY Board of Trustees stands in support of Chancellor Malatras
- Grand Island town board to vote on a resolution rejecting county’s covid mask mandate enforcement
- Orchard Park boys hockey tops Lancaster 3-0 in season opener
- Totally Buffalo shop local event and toy drive continue through Dec. 5