Hofbräuhaus Buffalo hosts authentic European Christmas market

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Hofbräuhaus Buffalo is hosting its first ever Christkindlmarkt and it runs every weekend leading up to Christmas.

The event is based on an authentic European Christmas market. It features more than 30 local artisans selling handcrafted pottery, folk art, paintings and more. A portion of the proceeds will benefit FeedMore WNY.

“When I come here, I’m always smiling, because people come here and they always have such a great time,” said co-owner Ed Arnold. “They forget about the pandemic for a little while, they forget about whatever is going on in the economy and it’s just a fun place to go”

The market will be going on for two more weekends. You can find the dates and times here.