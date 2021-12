HAMBURG N.Y. (WIVB) - A Hamburg family got their Christmas wish, and was reunited with their dog after months of it being in a kennel. the Maltese mix was close to being put down after biting a neighbor, but the courts ruled in favor of the family.

"Amazing, it's been 6 months that we haven't been actually been able to see him, so honestly it's the best Christmas gift that we could have ever received. Any of us," said Lydia Pulka, the dog's owner.