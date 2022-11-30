BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four local groups are coming together to host a toy drive at a Christmas-themed concert this weekend.

The bands Dishonored, Neetchy Band, and Fake Space, as well as rap group Rodagues, will be playing at Milkie’s Elmwood Lounge on Saturday. Doors are at 8 p.m. and admission is $5 for attendees who donate a toy, or $10 without a toy. All donations will be given to Toys for Tots Buffalo.

“It’s something I’ve wanted to do for a while now,” said Jordan Walker, drummer for Neetchy Band and Dishonored. “We’re all Christmas nerds, so being able to do a Christmas show and help the community has been idea.”

Walker said he hopes to see those in attendance in Christmas attire and said the bands will try to “deck the place out” if they get to the venue early enough.

“We’ll have a lot of festive themes to make everyone feel cozy,” he said.

The artists featured on the bill represent several genres, including metal, indie, and rap, and Walker said he hopes the diversity in styles brings more people to the show.

The show is a 21+ event.