Martin House to light holiday tree at 5 p.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Frank Lloyd Wright’s Martin House will be lighting its large outdoor holiday tree for the first time at 5 p.m. Sunday evening, with additional activities running through 6 p.m. as part of the Tree of Light family event.

The Martin House welcomes the community to enjoy holiday crafts, story time and treats. The Albright-Knox Art Truck and Explore & More Children’s Museum will be at the event to offer additional activities. New York State Parks will host a snowshoe display and information table. Buffalo GirlChoir and Buffalo String Works will provide live holiday music outdoors, while music will played inside on the custom Steinway piano.

The event is free and the Museum’s store will be open.