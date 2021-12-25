BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Another group is spreading Christmas joy across the area.
Kwame Heru and Orlando Toussaint created the group Divine Presence and handed out over 100 meals to people in the area. The event was held at Johnnie B. Wiley Sports Pavilion on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo. Group organizers say this event started in New York City but they wanted to bring it to Western New York.
New on WIVB.com
- Father Baker two stages from sainthood
- Newly-established “Divine Presence” group in Buffalo feeds hundreds of Western New Yorkers
- Response to Love Center distributes meals to people in need
- St. Joseph Cathedral hosts midnight mass, speakers discuss future of COVID
- Nassau County DA won’t prosecute Andrew Cuomo over trooper’s Belmont sexual harassment allegation