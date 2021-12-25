Newly-established “Divine Presence” group in Buffalo feeds hundreds of Western New Yorkers

Holiday Season

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Another group is spreading Christmas joy across the area.

Kwame Heru and Orlando Toussaint created the group Divine Presence and handed out over 100 meals to people in the area. The event was held at Johnnie B. Wiley Sports Pavilion on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo. Group organizers say this event started in New York City but they wanted to bring it to Western New York.

