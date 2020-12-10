North Tonawanda family keeping the magic of the holidays alive

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)– A family in the Town of Tonawanda is spreading holiday cheer with an incredible holiday display.

The Petersons have created a winter wonderland at their home on Puritan Road, which is right off Brighton.

They’re also good friends with Santa and Misses Claus, who tell us it’s important to keep the magic of the holidays alive.

“You can also spread cheer and love and there’s not a lot we can do about a lot of circumstances but we can show love and happiness and give the kids a little taste of normal and fun to do with everything shut down so.” Misses Claus

The Peterson’s are also giving back to the community.

They’re asking people who stop by their house, to donate backpacks that’ll go to the organization “Friends Feeding Friends”.