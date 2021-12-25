Response to Love Center distributes meals to people in need

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Response to Love Center in Buffalo hosted its annual Christmas tradition this morning, where they also distributed dinners to people in need.

People were able to eat in or take out meals of their choice and everyone took home a bag of Halo tangerines. The center wants to do everything it can to help — especially in the middle of a pandemic.

The center also wants to give back to those who were generous during this tough year.