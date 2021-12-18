Riverworks hosts family-friendly holiday festival

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Families from all around Western New York celebrated the holidays Saturday afternoon at Riverworks.

Explore and More partnered with Second Generation Theatre to bring dancing, skating, shopping and holiday cheer all together at the venue. As folks browsed the vendor village, they enjoyed live music performed by the Kenmore East High School band. Directors of the event said they look forward to hosting more activities like this in the future.

You can find more information about Explore and More at this link.