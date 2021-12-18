BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Families from all around Western New York celebrated the holidays Saturday afternoon at Riverworks.
Explore and More partnered with Second Generation Theatre to bring dancing, skating, shopping and holiday cheer all together at the venue. As folks browsed the vendor village, they enjoyed live music performed by the Kenmore East High School band. Directors of the event said they look forward to hosting more activities like this in the future.
You can find more information about Explore and More at this link.
New on WIVB.com
- Western New Yorkers participate in Wreaths Across America at graves of service members
- YMCA Buffalo Niagara distributes produce to local residents
- Riverworks hosts family-friendly holiday festival
- Nichols alumni stand in solidarity with student protests
- Buffalo Dream Center distributes food, clothing and toys to families in need