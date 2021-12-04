Santa arrives by train in the Village of Hamburg

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Santa Claus is coming to town… but this time without his reindeer

Santa pulled into the Village of Hamburg’s historic Erie Railroad Depot. this morning. Once he unloaded the presents, Mr. and Mrs. Claus took photos with children. The train arrival was coordinated by Rick Fisher, the owner of Artcraft Toy Trains. He said this is what Christmas is all about.

“Well, trains and Christmas, I mean there’s nothing like trains and Santa Claus that screams, ‘Merry Christmas,’ you know?” said Fisher. “It’s really great”

This is the 21st year that Santa has taken the tracks into Hamburg.