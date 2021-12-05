Santa Claus returns to the Walden Galleria

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Walden Galleria is welcoming back Santa Claus this holiday season. Kris Kringle has been meeting and taking photos with kids, families and even pets this year.

Old Saint Nick is also taking time to meet with special needs kids. The event, known as “Santa Cares,” will take place in low lighting and muted music, perfect for kids and adults with sensory disabilities. The event will take place again on Dec. 12.

“This is my baby, I’ve done this a long time,” said Renee LaRusch of Cherry Hill Programs. “I’ve worked with Santa 29 years, so these special events are right up my alley and we’re glad that the kids are coming out and being able to see Santa.”

Families can come and meet with Santa until Dec. 24, when he’ll have to head to the North Pole to prepare for the big night.