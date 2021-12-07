Santa Land returning to Chestnut Ridge Park this weekend

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A local holiday favorite is making its big return this weekend.



Santa Land is back at Chestnut Ridge Park, but it looks a little different.

The annual event had to be canceled last year because of the pandemic. This time around, it will be a drive-thru adventure, with stops for giveaways, demonstrations, and of course, good ol’ St. Nick.

There will be refreshments sold so families can enjoy them in their cars. Santa Land is this Saturday from 10 to 4 p.m., and is free to attend.