Santa to make socially-distanced visit at Sisters Hospital NICU

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Santa Claus will continue the tradition of his yearly visit to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Sisters of Charity Hospital.

We’re told because of the pandemic, Santa’s visit will be socially distanced this year. Nonetheless, he’ll still be spreading holiday cheer to the babies that need it the most.

Santa will be wearing a mask and “posing outside of the isolettes/bassinettes to make sure each family and baby safely feels the magic of Christmas.”

Santa’s sleigh will be arriving at Sisters on December 17 at 10 a.m.