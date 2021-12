NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Saturday, 30 Niagara Falls kids went on a shopping spree, and the Niagara Falls Police Department foot the bill.

“Shop with a Cop” is a holiday event hosted by Walmart and the Niagara Falls Police Department. The department gave $100 to 30 kids to spend on anything they wanted. But some kids told News 4 the presents weren’t for themselves.

All of the Niagara Falls officers volunteered their time this morning in order to give back and spread some Christmas joy.