St. Joseph Cathedral hosts midnight mass, speakers discuss future of COVID

Holiday Season

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Like many churches across the country, St. Joseph’s Cathedral in downtown Buffalo held its annual midnight mass to honor the arrival of Christmas day.

The pandemic didn’t stop many people from attending, and several speakers talked about the future of COVID during the service.

At the Vatican, Pope Francis also prayed for the end of the Coronavirus pandemic during his Christmas message.

New on WIVB.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now