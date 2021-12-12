The second “12 Days of lloyd Christmas” is underway

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — For the second year in a row, lloyd Taco Factory is presenting the “12 Days of lloyd Christmas,” with a grand prize of a brand new Honda Metropolitan Scooter.

Each day, customers who place an order in-person or online at either lloyd Taco Factory location — Hertel Avenue in Buffalo or Main Street in Williamsville — will have a chance to win a variety of prizes, ranging from gift cards to local restaurants, to a shopping spree at Lexington Co-op to a free year of ice cream at Churn Soft Serve.

Dec. 12, 12 gifts will be given away, Dec. 13, 11 more, and so on until the Honda Scooter giveaway on Dec. 23. Both locations are open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Saturday. On Sundays, the giveaways will occur via lloyd’s Instagram page, @lloydtacofactory.

DoorDash orders are excluded from the promotion.