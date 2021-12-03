Totally Buffalo shop local event and toy drive continue through Dec. 5

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — News 4 spoke with Mary Friona-Celani about Totally Buffalo’s annual “716mas” shop local event at Buffalo Riverworks this weekend, from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Dec. 4 and 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Dec. 5, as well as the Totally Buffalo Cares toy drive, which also continues through this weekend.
The full interview can be seen above.
For the Totally Buffalo Cares wishlist, click here.
