Unit Promise checks-in 11 WNY families to Amherst hotel, providing safe place to celebrate Christmas

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB)– The local nonprofit, Unit Promise teamed up with other organizations to make sure people in need have a warm and safe place to celebrate the Christmas holiday.

11 families are staying in the Courtyard Marriott hotel in Amherst for free thanks to fundraising efforts from a former Park School student.

“All the adults were pretty much in tears. It’s not expected for this to be possible. Then the kids were trying to open the presents once they got them but they had to wait a little bit but it was cool seeing a smile on everyone’s face and that’s what it’s all about. “ Noah Hutchins and Michaela Reimers, Unit Promise

All 11 rooms came with food, a tree and some presents.

The families checked in yesterday and will check out tomorrow.