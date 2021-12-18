YMCA Buffalo Niagara distributes produce to local residents

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — YMCA Buffalo Niagara is taking to the streets this holiday season.

As part of the organization’s “Y on the Fly” program, bags of ingredients needed to make vegetable soup will be given away to families. The program was initially created to bring the YMCA experience to neighborhoods throughout Western New York, to distribute fresh produce for Buffalo residents in a special holiday giveaway.

Kids will also be able to craft homemade ornaments and participate in a holiday relay race.