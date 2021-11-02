Skip to content
News 4 Buffalo
Buffalo
46°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
2021 Election Guide
Election Results
India Walton vs. Byron Brown – Buffalo Mayor Race
Catholic Health Hospital Strike
Local News
Around New York
Gov. Hochul Administration
Crime
COVID-19 News
National
Education
News 4 Investigates
Call 4 Action
4 the Web Exclusive
Wake Up
Buffalo’s Best
Women Leading WNY
Mel’s Mutts
Jerry Sullivan
Good News With Gabby
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
De Blasio files paperwork to set up run for governor
Man dies in zipline fall while trying to save woman, friend says
Man charged with assaulting AA flight attendant says victim hurt herself during altercation
Yellow paint? DEC says that’s not what it is at all
4 Warn Weather
7-Day Forecast
Current Radar
Interactive Radar
Today’s Forecast
Closings 4 You
Current WNY Temperatures
Canadian Conditions
Tower Cam
Live Traffic Map
Sports
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Sabres
Bills Stadium Discussions
Buffalo Bisons & Baseball
UB Bulls & College Sports
High School Sports
Scholar Athlete
Jerry Sullivan
China 2022 Winter Olympics
Community
Make-A-Wish
Where To Get Vaccinated
Contests
Grade A+ Teachers
Shop Small 716
Jobs 4 Buffalo
Destination NY
Coats 4 Kids
Events Calendar
Buffalo Now
Walk MS
Help 4 Western New York
BestReviews
What’s Trending
Watch Live
Watch News 4 Now
Secondary Stream
Special Live Coverage
TV Listings
CW23
Live Traffic Map
Found It On 4
Report It!
Wake Up! Birthdays
News 4 on Instagram
About Us
Contact Us
News 4 Mobile Apps
Register/Report Closing
Email Newsletter
Important FAQ for WIVB/WNLO Antenna Viewers
Captioning Concerns
Advertise With Us
Privacy Policy
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Home for the Holidays 2021
Trending Now
Watch News 4 Now
Empire State Development: Buffalo Bills stadium study is complete
Video
Assemblyman Pat Burke wants OJ Simpson’s name off the Bills’ Wall of Fame
EXCLUSIVE: Byron Brown expands lead on India Walton in latest Buffalo mayoral poll
Video
Buffalo mayor's race: Why we might not know who won the election tonight
Video
Robbery at Tonawanda 7-Eleven is latest in string of convenience store robberies
Video
The WNY guide to the 2021 elections
Buffalo man accused of stealing from Dick’s Sporting Goods in Orchard Park
GALLERY: Snow comes down in WNY
Video
WATCH: Buffalo mayoral debate between India Walton, Byron Brown, Benjamin Carlisle (full video)
Video
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Sign Up
Tweets by News 4 Buffalo