A local centenarian, with a really big sweet tooth, got a special surprise from Peeps

Local centenarian, Marion Ahles, her children and friends at the Concord Senior Center took a big bite out of Halloween Peeps Wednesday.

It was a belated birthday present for her 103 birthday she celebrated back in September. The makers of the Peeps candy heard that it was her favorite and decided to send her a large gift basket. There were at least a dozen packages of different kinds of Halloween Peeps.

Her sweet tooth for marshmallows, began when she was a kid.

“We were allowed all we could eat,” she said.

Nearly everyone at the senior center likes marshmallow Peeps, almost as much as Marion does.

“Ha! I’m glad I’m not the only one,” she said.

In addition to indulging her sweet tooth, Marion’s secret to longevity includes a recipe of one teaspoon of honey, mixed with one teaspoon of apple cider vinegar in a glass of hot water with her breakfast.