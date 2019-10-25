Amazon Warehouse in Town of Tonawanda expected in 2020

The Town of Tonawanda will soon be home to a new Amazon warehouse and distribution center.

Construction for the $25 million warehouse is well underway and the developer says they’re happy to welcome Amazon to the Riverview Solar Technology Park.

When completed, the facility will be 117,000 thousand square feet. It’s the newest resident to join the Riverview Technology Solar Park. Each of the buildings in the solar park are connected to solar energy.

There’s about 200 acres in the solar park. The Amazon facilities going to take up about 24 acres, but there are still plenty of room for more development in the future.



So, does the new Amazon facility mean that folks will be getting their packages sooner? Maybe.

