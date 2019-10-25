1  of  2
Breaking News
Jonathan White found guilty of attempted murder and assault UAW members ratify new GM contract ending strike
Live Now
News 4 at 6:30 on CW23

Amazon Warehouse in Town of Tonawanda expected in 2020

Home

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Town of  Tonawanda will soon be home to a new Amazon warehouse and distribution  center.

Construction for the $25 million warehouse is well underway and the developer says they’re happy to welcome Amazon to the Riverview Solar Technology Park.

When completed, the facility will be 117,000 thousand square feet. It’s the newest resident to join the Riverview Technology Solar Park. Each of the buildings in the solar park are connected to solar energy.

There’s about 200 acres in the solar park. The Amazon facilities going to take up about 24 acres, but there are still plenty of room for more development in the future.

So, does the new Amazon facility mean that folks will be getting their packages sooner? Maybe.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss