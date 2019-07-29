Bail denied for man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend in South Buffalo

The man accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend in South Buffalo was back in court Monday, looking to get released on bail.

Shane Casado was denied bail during his bail hearing on Monday. He is accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend Rachael Wierzbicki, 22, of Orchard Park last fall.

Back in March, Casado was released on bail, but then, he was put back in jail just a few days later. Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn says he was initially given bail because Casado said, had to go back to work.





“It’s a total flight risk analysis, that’s all it is, and obviously if you have a job waiting for you, that means you have stability you’re not going to go anywhere, you’re not a flight risk. And, that was not true. He did not have a job waiting for him,” Flynn said. “So, the arguments that he used the first time to get out of jail were not true.”

Local domestic violence expert, Mary Travers Murphy, says Rachael’s situation is a symptom of the epidemic of domestic violence.



“One in three girls in that early pre-teen age group to 24 to 26 year old age group, will be a victim of an abusive relationship,” said Travers Murphy. “One in 4 women, 1 in 7 boys and men. And those statistics play out in everyone of our zip codes, in everyone of our municipalities in every one of our counties every single day of the week.”