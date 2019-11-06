Bird Island Pier heavily damaged from Halloween Windstorm

The US Army Corps of Engineers along with the representatives from the City of Buffalo went out Wednesday morning to assess the damage done to the Bird Island Pier from the Halloween Wind storm.



The damage was quite extensive there were large boulders weighing several tons cast aside, with wires dangling. A portion of the platform was washed out, right off the foundation, hanging off the side into the Black Rock Channel.

Along the pier there were several spots where seaweed hung over the railings and on the side and on the rocks. There was also large pieces of trash car parts and even a garbage bin covered in zebra mussels.

The damage was so bad, the team could not make it all the way down the pier to assess the damage and will have to come back out on a later date.