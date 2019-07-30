Bump stock ban, safe storage, 3D gun restrictions among new legislation signed into law this week

Governor Andrew Cuomo ushered in new gun legislation this week.

They include: A ban on bump stocks, a safe storage requirement for homes with children under 16, a 30 day waiting period for folks who are not immediately approved to buy a firearms, and, it’s now illegal to have firearms that are not detectable by metal detectors.

In a Tweet about the legislation Cuomo says “While Washington keeps its head in the sand, NY is leading the way forward in the fight for common sense gun safety.”

Local guns rights advocates don’t quite agree.

“It would seem to me, that somebody in the assembly and the senate ought to realize that criminals don’t obey laws,” said Budd Schroeder 1791 Society PAC.

