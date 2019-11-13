Cheektowaga family in mourning after they say their dog got ran over by a school bus

Cheektowaga Police are investigating incident where a dog was killed Wednesday morning.

The incident happened shortly before 8 a.m. The dog’s family say they saw a bus run the dog over killing it.

“They hit him, they kept going, even though the tires were covered in blood and they kept going,” said Michael Huber, the father. “And, now he’s gone.”

Over the years, speed has been a serious issue in the mobile home community.

“There’s some buses, that I’ve seen personally, drive through at 30 mph. I don’t know if they’re in a rush or what’s going on, but I think everyone needs to slow down in this trailer park. And, nobody seems to understand that. I don’t know if they’re late picking up a kid. But, they definitely need to slow down,” Huber said.