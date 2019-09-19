Construction worker injured in Amherst accident Thursday

Amherst police are reminding motorists to be careful when driving in and around construction areas, this warning comes after a construction worker was pinned between a car and a dump truck early Thursday morning.



The incident happened at the intersection of Kensington Avenue at Lamarck Drive in Amherst around 7:48 a.m.

Amherst police say a 19-year-old, East Aurora woman, was traveling north on Lamarck, when she hit another car, and then hit the construction worker. He was pinned between her car and a dump truck.

Police captain Kevin Brown says, the construction worker was with a group that was doing sidewalk work.

“It was definitely a congested area, the time of day, the work and the machinery that was in the intersection there,” Brown said. “So, anytime there’s any kind of work going on or there’s construction vehicles there, everybody should kind of really take some time to see what’s going on around them, and kind of pay attention to their surroundings.”

The worker was taken to ECMC he is being treated for a lower leg injury

Amherst Police say the accident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Amherst Police Department at 689-1311.

