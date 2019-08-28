Family members of 215 people who were dug-up discuss re-burial in Erie County Court Wednesday

Dozens of family members of the 215 people, who were dug-up from their graves at the St. Matthews Cemetery were in court and many of their faces were somber and silent as they took their seats in the courtroom.

Judge Dennis Ward says it’s going to be a long-drawn-out process, but he says, the court will do what it takes, to make sure the families of the deceased, have a say in how their loved ones get re-buried.

Earlier this week, Saint Matthews Cemetery’s parent company Buffalo City Cemetery Inc Forest Lawn, asked the judge for a retro-active approval for the relocation of the graves that they dug-up. The judge denied that request.

“The judge made it pretty clear now, that it’s going to be Forest Lawn’s expense as to what happens, if there’s going to be any exhumations or reburials,” said Barry Covert, the lawyer for the families.

And now, the court has decided to appoint referees to help negotiate agreements between the family members and the cemetery as to where they are going to re-bury their loved ones.

“I’m praying that they’re going to wrap things up, because my sister was moved without my knowledge. I was not contacted. When I went out there, she was already moved,” said Karen Martin of Buffalo.

