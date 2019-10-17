Dog stabbed in Niagara Falls domestic dispute on the mend

Two Socks is a beagle mixed breed and representatives at the Niagara County SPCA say she’s going to make a full recovery, after being stabbed by her owner’s girlfriend.

Christina Leighton, 54, was arrested Wednesday afternoon. She is facing animal cruelty charges after Niagara Falls Police say she stabbed her boyfriends dog in his Whirlpool Street home.



The incident happened Wednesday afternoon at around 2. According to the animal cruelty investigator Ryan Scott, dog’s owner and his girlfriend were in an argument just before Two Socks was stabbed.



“It turned out to be a case of jealousy, the girlfriend of the owner, didn’t like that he loved the dog more than her, and she took it out on the dog,” said Scott. “It’s unfortunate that we do see this, we see it more than we like.”

The dog was stabbed between her neck and shoulder. She’s all stitched-up and is expected to make a full recovery.

“So, it was a pretty deep laceration, the dog was still walking around pretty well, so it didn’t appear to hit any nerves, not active bleeding,” said doctor Chris Brown.



Leighton was set to be arraigned Thursday morning, but police say she failed to appear in court and a bench warrant will be issued.



Brown says it’s not uncommon to see animals get caught in the crossfire when it comes to domestic disputes.



“It comes down to, usually in domestic situations the animal ends up being the secondary victim,” he said.



