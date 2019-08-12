Dunkirk revamped pier officially opens to the public

The City of Dunkirk marked the completion of its Pier and Harbor Improvements projects, Monday today with a ribbon cutting.

The pier and harbor improvements include more pedestrian access to Lake Erie, better waterfront trails, benches, picnic tables, and green space.

The project was funded with $2.5 million from the state’s Smart Growth Community Fund.



Of the $2.5 million, $1.7 million was spent on the pier, the rest of the funding is being used for infrastructure improvements like walkways, and bike paths.

Also, the reconstruction of four intersections is planned. The purpose of reconstructing the intersections is to ensure safe access from the waterfront to downtown and back.



“When boaters come here off of Lake Erie, they’re going to have a huge wow factor, as they get a chance to walk the boardwalk and go to restaurants and find their way to downtown Dunkirk,” said Kathy Hochul, lieutenant governor. “This is exactly what Governor Cuomo and I hoped for when we allocated $2.5 million to smaller cities with Smart Growth.”