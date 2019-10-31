Erie County Office of Mental Health plans full compliance with USDOJ soon

Sheriff Tim Howard was there and Michael Ranney the commissioner of Erie County Office of Mental Health were both peppered with questions about how to bring the county’s mental health office into full compliance.

The sheriff’s office came into full compliance recently with the US Department of Justice, but one aspect hasn’t been fulfilled. Erie County Office of Mental Health, has a presence in the jail system, and they are also required to come into compliance with the USDJ.



Michael Ranney says the issue is staffing and they’re one point shy of coming into full compliance.

“We have seen our numbers increase as it relates to compliance. and we are hopeful that we will be compliant in the near future,” Ranney said.