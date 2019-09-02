Olive Garden delivers Labor Day lunches to volunteer firefighters

Olive Garden on Maple Road in Amherst showed their appreciation to first responders who had to work on Labor Day, by making a special lunch delivery.

Workers at Olive Garden filled a car Monday morning with several large bags filled with spaghetti, fettuccine, chicken, sausages, meatballs, salads and bread sticks.

The team served up a buffet-style lunch to the firefighters at the Ellicott Creek Volunteer Fire Company. They’ve been serving Labor Day lunches for the last 18 years and each year a different organization is served.

“We’ve been donating to first responders for all of the work that they do for us, they’re not able to be home with their families and friends celebrating, so we like to give back to the community and thank them for everything they do,” said Brandon Schmiedel, manager.

The life of a firefighter can be challenging at times. Holidays are especially tough.

“It’s challenging, but it’s a good balance with family, but it’s a good balance with family it’s hard some nights are rough, but our wives support us and our kids,” said Rocco Orlando, volunteer firefighter.

Some of the other organizations Olive Garden has served include the City of tonawanda police department and Mercy Flight.