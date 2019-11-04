Residents concerned after latest deadly incident in Amherst

Some residents in the UB South area say they’re concerned as Amherst Police investigate a second death in the area in less than two weeks.

In October there was a death at a home on Springville Street. And on Monday a person died after being found injured outside a funeral home.

That person was 43-year-old Charles Durante was the funeral director at the John E. Roberts Funeral Home on Grover Cleveland Highway in Amherst. Durante lived in one of the apartments above the funeral home a passerby saw him stagger outside and fall to the ground. He was taken to ECMC, where he later died.

“Lately, a lot of incidents have been happening around here,” said Aiyngaran Chockalingam UB student and area resident.

“I feel safe, every time I walk at 3 o’clock or 4 o’clock in the morning, but I feel safe. These things, everywhere it happens, so it doesn’t bother me much,” said Aravind Madhavin.

Anyone with information is asked to call Amherst Police at 716-689-1311.

