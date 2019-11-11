Special delivery putting smiles on the faces of area veterans

On any other day Brian Markovich is busy running a business. He’s one of the Two Guys Construction. But, on Veteran’s Day he’s taking the day to honor those who served.

Dressed in blue stars and stripes blazer on Monday, Markovich was driving in his work truck visiting the homes of veterans in Northern Erie and Niagara County and installing free American Flags.

“We do this for every Memorial Day, every Flag Day, every Veterans Day and Fourth of July, and we also give out flags to all our customers who don’t have one,” said Markovich. “Well I think it’s the least I can do, to remember those who have served and sacrificed for our country, and I think it’s a good gesture and I try to help out whenever I can.”

A Twitter Post about the service caught the attention of a North Tonawanda mom. Her boyfriend is a member of the military, so she decided to make a call.

“We thought it was awesome, it’s such a selfless thing for him to do and to really respect our veterans,” said Nicole Pezone.