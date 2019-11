The man rescued from the Niagara River on Thursday is still alive.

State Park Police in Niagara Falls say the man is 59 years old and he’s in stable condition tonight in the intensive care unit at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.

Thursday afternoon rescue crews worked to get the man out of the Niagara River. He was just yards away from the brink of the falls.

Officials say, they still don’t know how or why the man ended up in the water.