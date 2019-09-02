Vape shop moratorium considered in Buffalo Common Council

The topic of vaping is becoming a concerning issue City of Buffalo.

Common councilman Joel Feroleto submitted a resolution to the common council requesting a moratorium on “new” vape shops.

The vape shop moratorium would last for six months, and that means the city of Buffalo would not issue new licenses or special use permits for new vape shops.

The new resolution, comes just days after the Center for Disease Control launched an investigation into the outbreak of severe lung disease connected with the use of e-cigarettes. So far, there’s been more than 200 severe lung illnesses across the nation.

In addition to the CDC’s investigation into the outbreak of lung disease, the NYS health department issued a health advisory about the use of e-cigarettes.

During the six month moratorium, Feroleto says, the city’s legal department is tasked with researching the impact of e-cigs, as well as the legality of suspending licenses to stores that specialize in the sale of e-cigarettes.

The councilman also says that, if there’s no movement on the issue, within those six months, then, they will try to extend it.

In the meantime, Feroleto says parents should educate their children about the possible dangers associated with vaping. Also, if a child has ingested the juice the Erie County Health Department says you should call poison control 1-800-222-1222.