A look into the financial status of the Buffalo mayoral race

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — We now know much more about the financial side of the Buffalo mayoral campaign.

According to newly released campaign finance reports, India Walton has raised $200,000 in the past five and a half weeks. That’s according to the report filed by her committee by Thursday’s deadline.

Of the contributions itemized in that report, more than 40% came from people living in Buffalo.

Walton, the Democratic nominee, is facing a write-in challenge from incumbent Mayor Byron Brown.

According to her filing, she has about $150,000 in the bank.

Still no filing from Byron Brown (tech issues, spokesperson says). But campaign says it raised about $193k this cycle, has just over $200k on hand (about $50k more than Walton). — Chris Horvatits (@ChrisHorvatits4) July 16, 2021 News 4 Reporter Chris Horvatits

Mayor Brown’s campaign has about $200,000 on hand.