A look into the financial status of the Buffalo mayoral race

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — We now know much more about the financial side of the Buffalo mayoral campaign.
According to newly released campaign finance reports, India Walton has raised $200,000 in the past five and a half weeks. That’s according to the report filed by her committee by Thursday’s deadline.
Of the contributions itemized in that report, more than 40% came from people living in Buffalo.
Walton, the Democratic nominee, is facing a write-in challenge from incumbent Mayor Byron Brown.
According to her filing, she has about $150,000 in the bank.
Mayor Brown’s campaign has about $200,000 on hand.