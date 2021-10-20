BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — India Walton, Buffalo’s Democratic nominee in the race for mayor, will be appearing alongside New York City Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez this Saturday.
The two will be together for an early voting launch rally at Town Ballroom, in Buffalo’s theatre district.
The rally will take place from 11 a.m. to Noon.
Buffalo's Mayoral Race
- AOC coming to Buffalo for early voting rally with India Walton
- Byron Brown endorsed by IATSE Local 121
- Michelle Brown, wife of Mayor, to demonstrate Byron Brown stamps
- Buffalo’s India Walton-Byron Brown race for mayor heats up with less than a month to election day
- India Walton speaks out after her car was towed
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.