AOC coming to Buffalo for early voting rally with India Walton

NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 23: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) campaigns on June 23, 2020 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — India Walton, Buffalo’s Democratic nominee in the race for mayor, will be appearing alongside New York City Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez this Saturday.

The two will be together for an early voting launch rally at Town Ballroom, in Buffalo’s theatre district.

The rally will take place from 11 a.m. to Noon.