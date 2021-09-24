Buffalo Latinos endorse Byron Brown for mayor

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown has picked up another endorsement in the race for City Hall. Buffalo Latinos are throwing their support behind the incumbent.

A celebration kicked off Thursday at the Agustin “Pucho” Olivencia Community Center on Swan Street.

Supporters say they applaud Brown for the work he’s done to help the Hispanic community through community improvements and employment.

“We’ve come a long way from what it used to look like in the old City Hall offices, that we have to thank the mayor for always making sure Hispanics are included in his plan of action.”

The Hispanic community is divided in the mayor’s race. Just last month, another group of Latinos came out in support of Democratic Nominee India Walton.