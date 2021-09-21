Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown says he will not continue court fight to get on November ballot

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown says he is not continuing the court fight to have his name added to the ballot, because he doesn’t want to interrupt the process of ballots going to the military.

Monday, Mayor Byron Brown did say he’s excited about the support he’s receiving from every council district in the Queen City.

“I feel very good about our strength as a write-in candidate and everywhere I go, in the city of Buffalo, people are saying that they’re writing me in. So please voters remember ‘Write down Byron Brown,'” Brown said.

Mayor Brown says the votes are more important on election day than any public endorsement he receives.