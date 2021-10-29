Buffalo mayoral candidates make final push to earn votes

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Both mayoral candidates are making their final push to appeal to Buffalo voters as the city counts down to November 2.

On Friday, both Byron Brown and India Walton said they plan to knock on doors across the city, make phone calls, and in Walton’s case, even head to the Bills game to talk to voters this weekend.

Both said they’re ready for Tuesday.

“Final stretch, I’m super, super, super excited. We are the campaign of everyone in, no one out,” Walton said.

“Asking all voters that are eligible to vote in the city of Buffalo to go to the bottom right corner of their ballot fill in the oval and write down Byron Brown,” Brown said.

The mayoral race that has the nation talking is now coming down to the wire.

Democratic candidate Walton was out with supporters Friday night canvasing more neighborhoods.

“I’m feeling positive and at this point no matter the outcome I know we did the very best that we absolutely could I know the people of Buffalo really want and deserve change and I believe we’re gonna bring home the win again,” she said.

Meanwhile, Mayor Brown presented the 2022 city of Buffalo capital budget at the fire department, saying he’s feeling confident.

“I feel good, I think were getting tremendous support from voters in every section of the city of Buffalo we have identified thousands of voters who say they want to vote for me and I think now voters are realizing that Ms. Walton is unqualified to be mayor of the city of Buffalo,” he said.

Walton said she appreciates the support of people from across the state and country and said this is the spirit of the India Walton campaign.

“It’s exciting and it’s a little bit of weight to carry there are a lot of people who are watching and expecting on me not only to win but to govern in a way that’s honest and transparent and accountable and that’s based on the values that everyone is so passionate about.”

Brown said he’s asking the voters in Buffalo to support him to protect the future of the city.

“The more we talk to the voters about our plans for the future what we’ve already accomplished and how critical this race is the more support we are getting in every section of the city.”

Early voting is going on now and lasts through Sunday.

Erie County registered voters can vote at any early voting location regardless of where they live.

