Buffalo’s mayoral candidates building their list of endorsements

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With nine weeks before election day, Buffalo’s mayoral candidates are building up their lists of endorsements.

A veterans group threw its support behind incumbent Mayor Byron Brown this afternoon.

At the naval and military park, the veterans said voters should choose Brown, over socialist-type policies for the Queen City. Mayor Brown said he’s thankful for the veterans’ support.

“I am very grateful to each and every one of you for being here today,” Brown said. “Thank you for your service, your sacrifice, and what you have done for our country.”

The mayor joined a veterans’ group to throw flowers into the water, each one in memory of a life lost in Afghanistan.

Several Puerto Rican and Latino groups announced their endorsement of challenger India Walton, who won the Democratic party primary.

The groups say Walton has shown strong community values and leadership skills, which will bring success to Buffalo.

The group also wants equal access to education and a public safety force that doesn’t “zero in on people” just because of their race.